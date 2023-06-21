Google Pixel Tablet gets reviewed (Video)

The Google Pixel Tablet was made official last month, we have previously seen a video of the tablet in action and now we have another video, this one is a review video and we get to find out more information about the device.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Pixel Tablet and its range of features, what makes this tablet unique is that it comes with a speaker dock that turns the device into a smart home device. Let’s find out more details about this new Android tablet.

As a reminder the Google Pixel Tablet comes with an 11-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and the display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and the tablet is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and there is a choice of two storage options, 128GB and 256GB the tablet has a single camera on the front and a single camera on the back. On the rear of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking photos and recording videos. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for selfies and video chat.

The Google Pixel Tablet comes with a 27-watt-hour battery and USV-C, and of course, the speaker dock, the tablet comes with Android 13 and it retails for $499.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals