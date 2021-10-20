Google Pixel Pass gets you a new Pixel 6 and more

We recently heard a rumor about the new Google Pixel Pass and it has now been made official at the Pixel 6 press event.

The Pixel Pass is a monthly subscription and it will cost you $45 a month for the Pixel 6 and $55 a month for the Pixel 6 Pro.

As well as one of the new Pixel smartphones, the Pixel Pass also includes YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google One with 200GB of storage, Google Play Pass and also Prefered Care coverage in case you damage your device.

You can subscribe to Pixel Pass on the Google Store or with a phone plan on Google Fi. When you subscribe to Pixel Pass on the Google Store, you save up to $294 over two years. Plus, your Pixel phone is unlocked, so it works with all major carriers. And if you subscribe through Google Fi with a phone plan, you can save an additional $5 off your monthly Fi plan, totaling up to $414 in savings over two years.

Once you’re subscribed to Pixel Pass, you can manage everything in one place and pay with just one low monthly bill. And if you try it out and it’s just not right for you, you can cancel anytime — just pay off the remaining value of your Pixel phone at regular price.

You can find out more details about the new Google Pixel monthly plan over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

