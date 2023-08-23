Google Pixel Fold up for pre-order on Vodafone

The new Google Pixel Fold smartphone is now available to pre-order with Vodafone and the handset comes with a Lifetime Warranty, prices for the device start at £67 a month with 3GB of data or if you want unlimited data it starts at £77 a month, both of these options have an up front cost of £49.

The new foldable Google device comes with a triple rear camera system (48MP, 10.8MP & 10.8MP), a huge 4,727 mAh adaptive battery and Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, which makes the Pixel Fold faster, more efficient, and more secure. It is available with 256GB or 512GB of storage and in two colour variants: Carbon or Porcelain.

The latest device from Google is available with Vodafone EVO, the smart way to buy a new smartphone. Vodafone EVO is the flexible mobile offering that lets customers get the latest device at a monthly price that suits them best. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choose the length of their phone plan – anything from 3-36 months at 0% APR. They can also take advantage of flexible upgrades, allowing them to upgrade to a new phone from three months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old smartphone to make their next upgrade more affordable.

What’s more, Vodafone EVO now comes with the UK’s only Lifetime Service Promise. The new market-leading offering means every new and refurbished phone comes with Battery Refresh and Lifetime Warranty, so phones last longer with Vodafone, at no extra cost. Lifetime Warranty covers device repairs against manufacturer faults for as long as customers have a Pay Monthly Airtime Plan. Customers will also benefit from free battery checks and replacements for up to three years with Battery Refresh, helping to keep phones running at their best for longer.

You can find out more information about the new Google Pixel Fold smartphone on Vodafone, the handset is now available to pre-order ahead of its official launch.

Source Vodafone



