Google Pixel Buds Pro unveiled (Video)

Google has unveiled some new headphones at Google I/O, the Google Pixel Buds Pro, and they will retail for $199 when they go on sale in July.

The new Pixel Buds headphones come with active noise cancellation and a transparency mode and more, you can see more information below.

Everyone’s ears are unique, so it’s not always possible for the eartips to create a perfect seal that prevents sound from leaking in from the outside. Pixel Buds Pro use Silent Seal™ to adapt to your ear, to help maximize the amount of noise that’s canceled. And built-in sensors will measure the pressure in your ear canal to make sure you’re comfortable even during long listening sessions. Say goodbye to that annoying plugged ear feeling!

Once you’re listening to your music or podcast, Volume EQ will adjust the tuning as you turn the volume up or down — so highs, mids and lows consistently sound balanced. Later this year, Pixel Buds Pro will also support spatial audio. So when you watch a spatial audio-supported movie or TV show on compatible Pixel phones, you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action.

Google will start taking pre-orders on their new Pixel Buds Pro headphones in July and they will cost $199, you can find out more information at the link below.

Source Google

