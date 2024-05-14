Google Pixel 8a Now Available From Vodafone

The Google Pixel 8a has arrived on Vodafone’s award-winning network, providing customers with a top-tier smartphone experience. This device is engineered to deliver exceptional performance, breathtaking visuals, and innovative features that cater to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. By choosing Vodafone EVO, customers gain access to flexible payment options and exclusive benefits, simplifying the process of upgrading to the latest technology.

Vodafone EVO presents a smart and adaptable approach to purchasing the Google Pixel 8a. With interest-free contracts spanning from 3 to 36 months, customers can select a payment plan that aligns with their financial situation. Moreover, Vodafone EVO allows customers to determine their upfront payment, providing greater control over their budget. This flexibility ensures that the latest technology is accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial constraints.

One of the most appealing aspects of purchasing the Google Pixel 8a on Vodafone is the opportunity to save a significant amount of money through the Trade-in Tool in the My Vodafone app. Both new and existing customers can save up to £672 when they trade in a Google Pixel 7 Pro. This instant, guaranteed value can be applied as a saving on a new Airtime Plan or towards an existing Phone Plan, making it more affordable to upgrade to the latest device. By taking advantage of this trade-in program, customers can enjoy substantial savings while still accessing innovative technology.

The Google Pixel 8a is available for as low as £9 a month, with a £20 upfront cost. This price is based on a 36-month Phone Plan at £11 a month and an 8GB 24-month Airtime Plan at £11 a month, including a £13 a month trade-in saving for 24 months. As an added bonus, customers who purchase the Google Pixel 8a by 31 May 2024 can claim a free ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 worth £299.99, exclusively through Vodafone. This limited-time offer provides even more value to an already attractive deal, making it an excellent time to upgrade to the Google Pixel 8a.

