Google Pixel 8 Pro gets taken apart (Video)

Google Pixel 8 Pro

We previously saw a durability test for the new Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone and now we have another video from JerryRigEverything, in this video, we get to see what is inside the Pixel 8 Pro and how the device is constructed.

Let’s find out more details about the new Pixel 8 Pro smartphone and the internal design of the handset and it various components and how Google has put them together inmside their latest flagship smartphone.

The Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, featuring a high-resolution screen with 2992 x 1344 pixels. Regarding its memory and storage capabilities, this device boasts a substantial 12GB of RAM and offers a range of storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and up to an impressive 1TB.

Photographically, the Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with an advanced camera system. The rear of the handset includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. For front-facing photography and video calls, it sports a high-quality single camera.

In terms of power and efficiency, the Pixel 8 Pro operates on a powerful 5050 mAh battery, supporting 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging. Design-wise, the handset presents a sleek aesthetic and will be available in three elegant color options: Blue, Beige, and Obsidian.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

