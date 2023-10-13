How durable is the new Google Pixel 8 Pro (Video)

Google recently launched its new range of smartphones, these included the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro and now we get to find out how durable the new Pixel smartphones are.

The video below from JerryRigEveything puts the new Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display and the casing, a burn test for the display, and of course a bend test to see how strong the handset is. The glass on the new Pixel smartphone is Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

As we can see from the video in the scratch test the display started to show scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is in line with the majority of the smartphones available at the moment.

As we can see in the burn test on the display there was permanent damage to the handset display, in the bend test the device also managed to survive this test and overall it ended up passing the durability test.

As a reminder the Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen, boasting a high-resolution display of 2992 x 1344 pixels. In terms of memory and storage, the device offers an impressive 12GB of RAM, along with multiple storage options that include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or even a whopping 1TB.

As for its photographic capabilities, the Pixel 8 Pro features a versatile array of cameras. On the rear side of the handset, you’ll find a trio of cameras: a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Additionally, the front of the device houses a single camera for selfies and video calls.

When it comes to battery life and charging, the Pixel 8 Pro is powered by a robust 5050 mAh battery. The device supports 30W wired charging as well as 23W wireless charging capabilities. Aesthetically, the handset will be available in a selection of three distinct colors: Blue, Beige, and Obsidian.

