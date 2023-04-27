Google Pixel 7a specifications leaked

It looks like we have some photos and some specifications on the new Google Pixel 7a smartphone, the photos and details about the handset were posted online by WinFuture and Roland Quandt.

The handset will apparently come in a range of different colors which will include Arctic Blue, Cotton White, and also in Carbon Grey and pricing for the new Pixel 7a will start at €550 when it goes on sale.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will also feature a 90Hz refresh rate, the device is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor processor.

The handset will apparently come with at least 6GB of RAM and we are expecting two storage options for the device 128GB and 256GB, plus it will have a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there will be an 8-megapixel camera designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, and on the back, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Google will be making their new Pixel 7a smartphone official at the Google IO developer conference next month, the handset is expected to be made official on the 19th of May during the Keynote.

Source Win Future, Roland Quandt





