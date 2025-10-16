IT EXPLODED! Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Durability Test FAIL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the latest addition to Google’s foldable smartphone lineup, has failed a rigorous durability test from JerryRigEverything, exposing critical flaws in its design and construction. Despite claims of advanced engineering and enhanced durability, the device experienced multiple structural failures, culminating in a battery explosion. This incident highlights significant challenges in the foldable smartphone market, particularly regarding reliability and safety. Zack mentions in the video below that out of the hundreds of smartphones that he has put through his durability tests, this is the first device to explode. See what happens in the video below.

Persistent Design Weaknesses

Foldable smartphones are expected to improve with each iteration, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold struggles to address known issues from its predecessors. A major flaw lies in the antenna lines near the hinge, a critical area prone to structural failure under stress. This weakness, carried over from earlier models, undermines the device’s overall durability.

Additionally, the folding mechanism remains vulnerable to damage from repeated use, showing minimal improvement over previous designs. These unresolved weaknesses cast doubt on the phone’s long-term reliability, especially for users seeking a durable and dependable device.

Fragile Folding Screen and Hinge Mechanism

The inner folding screen, a key feature of any foldable phone, proved to be particularly fragile during testing. It scratched easily at a low hardness level, making it highly susceptible to everyday wear and tear. This compromises the phone’s usability, as even routine handling can lead to visible damage.

The hinge mechanism also failed to meet expectations. Despite Google’s claims of IP68 dust resistance, the hinge allowed dust and debris to infiltrate the device. Over time, this accumulation can damage internal components, further reducing the phone’s lifespan.

The most alarming failure occurred when structural stress caused the battery to short circuit, leading to thermal runaway and an explosion. This incident highlights the potential safety risks associated with foldable smartphones, particularly under mechanical stress or heavy usage.

Premium Materials, Limited Durability

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold incorporates high-end materials, including Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outer screen and an aluminum frame. While these materials provide some resistance to scratches and impacts, they fail to address the phone’s deeper structural vulnerabilities. The dual-layer folding screen, with its soft plastic surface, remains highly prone to damage, especially in real-world conditions.

Other design elements, such as the removable volume rocker and water-resistant SIM tray, add convenience but do little to compensate for the device’s fragility. These features, while thoughtful, do not resolve the fundamental issues that compromise the phone’s overall durability.

Camera System and Sensor Innovations

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a sophisticated camera system, including a 48 MP main lens, a 10.5 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens. These components enable versatile photography, delivering high-quality images across various scenarios. Additionally, the device includes a hidden underscreen sensor next to the inner selfie camera, functioning as a proximity and light detector. While innovative, this sensor’s utility is limited in practical applications.

Although the camera system performs well, it does not offset the phone’s structural shortcomings. For users prioritizing durability, the advanced camera features may not justify the risks associated with the device’s fragility.

Marketing Claims vs. Real-World Performance

Google markets the Pixel 10 Pro Fold with a folding lifespan of up to a decade, suggesting a robust and long-lasting design. However, real-world testing revealed significant discrepancies between these claims and the device’s actual performance. The hinge and antenna lines failed under stress, leading to catastrophic damage.

This disconnect between marketing promises and real-world results raises concerns about the phone’s reliability over time. For consumers, these findings underscore the importance of independent testing when evaluating foldable smartphones, particularly those with ambitious durability claims.

Battery Safety: A Critical Issue

The most concerning aspect of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s durability test was the battery failure. Structural damage caused a short circuit within the battery, triggering thermal runaway and an explosion. This incident not only highlights the device’s fragility but also raises broader safety concerns about foldable smartphones.

As manufacturers push the boundaries of design and functionality, battery safety remains a critical issue. Making sure that devices can withstand mechanical stress without compromising user safety is essential for the future of foldable technology.

A Call for Improved Engineering and Safety Standards

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold stands out as one of the least durable foldable smartphones tested to date. Its combination of weak antenna lines, fragile folding mechanisms, and battery safety issues makes it a risky choice for consumers seeking reliability. While the phone offers premium materials and advanced features like a versatile camera system, these benefits are overshadowed by its significant design flaws.

This device serves as a reminder of the challenges facing the foldable smartphone market. As manufacturers continue to innovate, addressing critical issues such as durability and safety will be essential to building consumer trust and ensuring the long-term viability of foldable devices. For now, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold highlights the need for more robust engineering and a stronger focus on real-world performance.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



