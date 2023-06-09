Google News Showcase launching in the US this summer

Google has announced that it is launching a Google News Showcase in the US, this was originally launched back in 2020, the feature will finally be launched in the US and Google has teamed up with more than 150 news publications.

The new News Showcase will show the latest news from around 150 publications, many of which are local or regional news publications, you can see more details from Google on these below.

Later this summer, we will launch News Showcase in the U.S., in partnership with more than 150 news publications, 90% of them local or regional. Our U.S. News Showcase partners are based in 39 states and include publications like Duluth News Tribune in Minnesota, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune in Louisiana, Oaklandside and La Opinión in California, La Raza in Illinois and Orlando Weekly in Florida, and global and national publications like The Associated Press, Bloomberg, El Diario, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and many more.

We first launched the News Showcase licensing program and product experience for news organizations in 2020, and have since expanded to 22 countries globally with more than 2,300 participating publications.

You can find out more details about the new Google News Showcase over at Google at the link below, it will be launching later this summer in the USA, it has been available in our countries for a while.

Source Google



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals