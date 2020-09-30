Google Meet to be free until next year

Google made their Google Meet video conferencing free earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has now announced that it will continue to be free until next year.

They will make Google Meet Call free until the 31st of March 2021 for anyone with a Gmail account, normally this is a paid service.

When we re-engineered the service we built for secure business meetings and made it available to all, we also made calls unlimited (well, the limit is really 24 hours, but I’ve yet to hit the limit) through September 30, so that people could enjoy the same benefits as our business users with their existing Google Account. From book clubs, band practices and dance parties–millions of you have turned to Meet to connect safely over video.

As we look ahead to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, PTA meetings and weddings hosted over video, we want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months. As a sign of our commitment, today we’re continuing unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31, 2021 for Gmail accounts.

You can find out more details about Google Meet over at Google's website at the link below.

Source Google

