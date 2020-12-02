Google Maps gets a new community feed

Google has announced that their are adding a new community feed section to Google Maps, this new section will show reviews , photos and more posted by Google Maps users.

It is designed to help you find information from trusted local sources, you can see more details below.

If there’s anyone that can keep you in-the-know, it’s the Google Maps community. Every day, people submit more than 20 million contributions—including recommendations for their favorite spots, updates to business services, fresh reviews and ratings, photos, answers to other people’s questions, updated addresses and more.

Now, we’re making it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources with a new community feed in the Explore tab of Google Maps. The feed shows you the latest reviews, photos and posts added to Google Maps by local experts and people you follow as well as food and drink merchants, and articles from publishers like The Infatuation.

You can find out more information on this new feature for Google Maps over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

