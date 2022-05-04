Google is shutting down YouTube Go in August

YouTube Go launched back in 2016, it was designed to be a cut-down version of YouTube designed to use fewer data and work with lower-end devices.

Now Google has unveiled that they will be shutting down YouTube Go in August, the news was announced yesterday, you can see more details below.

Today, we are announcing that YouTube Go will be sunsetted beginning in August. To access YouTube, we recommend that YouTube Go users install the main YouTube app or visit youtube.com in their browsers. In comparison with YouTube Go, the main YouTube app provides a better overall user experience as well as offers features that aren’t available on YouTube Go that many have asked for – such as the ability to comment, post, create content, and use dark theme.

When we launched YouTube Go in 2016, it was designed for viewers in locations where connectivity, data prices, and low-end devices prevented us from delivering the best experience in the main YouTube app. Since then, YouTube has invested in improvements to the main YouTube app that make it perform better in these environments, while also delivering a better user experience which is inclusive of our entire community. Specifically, we have improved performance for entry-level devices or those that watch YouTube on slower networks. We’re also building out additional user controls that help to decrease mobile data usage for viewers with limited data – so stay tuned for more updates!

You can find out more information about Google closing down their YouTube Go app over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

Image Credit: Souvik Banerjee

