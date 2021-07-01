Google is adding support for COVID vaccine cards to Android

Google has announced that it is adding in support for Covid Vaccine cards to Android in the US, the feature will allow people to store their vaccination details on their Android device.

As well as Covid vaccine cars it will also allow users to store information in Covid tests and Google is also planning to roll it out to more countries in the future.

Google has updated its Passes API to enable a simple and secure way to store and access COVID vaccination and test cards on Android devices. Starting today, developers from healthcare organizations, government agencies and organizations authorized by public health authorities to distribute COVID vaccines and/or tests will have access to these APIs to create a digital version of COVID vaccination or test information. This will roll out initially in the United States followed by other countries.

Once a user stores the digital version of the COVID Card to their device, they will be able to access it via a shortcut on their device home screen, even when they are offline or in areas that have weak internet service. To use this feature, the device needs to run Android 5 or later and be Play Protect certified. Installing the Google Pay app is not a requirement to access COVID Cards.

You can find out ore details about Google’s plans to add this information into their Android OS and Android devices at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals