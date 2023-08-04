Google AI Search receives new visual overviews

Google has announced a significant update to its Google AI search, introducing new visual overviews to its generative AI-powered search experience (SGE). The tech giant’s latest move is aimed at providing users with easier and more visually engaging ways to find and digest information on the web.

The generative AI in Google search has been enhanced to offer a more intuitive and visually appealing search experience. This includes the addition of images to the AI-powered overviews, providing users with a richer understanding of their search topics. In certain overviews where visual demonstrations are beneficial, videos will also be included, adding another layer of depth to the search experience.

Google Generative AI Search

In addition to the visual enhancements, Google has made significant strides in improving the speed of its AI-powered search. The time it takes to generate AI overviews has been reduced by half, with ongoing efforts to further speed up responses. This means users can expect faster, more efficient search results, enhancing the overall Google search experience.

To help users gauge the relevancy of the information they find, publish dates have now been added to links in the AI overviews. This is a valuable addition for users who need to ensure the information they are accessing is up-to-date.

Google is also continuing to experiment with new ways to help users find web pages that support the information in the AI overviews. This is part of Google’s ongoing commitment to improving the accuracy and relevance of its AI-powered search results.

Despite these changes, search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page, ensuring that advertisers can still reach their target audiences effectively.

Search the web using artificial intelligence

Users can test the updated SGE in Search Labs in the Google app, available on both Android and iOS, or on Chrome desktop. This latest update is a testament to Google’s commitment to continually enhancing its AI-powered search capabilities, providing users with a more intuitive, efficient, and visually engaging search experience.

The new visual overviews in Google’s generative AI search are set to revolutionize the way users find and digest information on the web. With faster responses, richer visuals, and more relevant results, Google continues to lead the way in AI-powered search technology.

Accessing Google AI search

Google is set to revolutionize the search experience with the introduction of new generative AI capabilities in Search through its Search Labs program. This innovative move is aimed at simplifying the search process, enabling users to understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights, and accomplish tasks more easily.

Users who have expressed interest by signing up for the waitlist will be notified via email when they can start testing Labs experiments such as SGE (Search Generative Experience), Code Tips, and Add to Sheets in the U.S. To opt-in to these experiments, users can tap the Labs icon in the latest version of the Google app available for both Android and iOS as well as on Chrome desktop.

AI powered Search experience

The new generative AI powered Search experience is designed to help break down complex decisions into smaller parts, provide a variety of content from across the web for specific questions, and offer key information for product searches. This is a significant step forward in making the search process more intuitive and user-friendly.

In addition to this, users can also ask follow-up questions or select a suggested next step, which will take them into conversational mode. This feature adds an interactive element to the search process, making it more engaging and personalized.

This experiment is the first step in adding generative AI to Search, with many updates and improvements planned over time. Google is committed to continually enhancing the search experience, and this initiative is a testament to that commitment.

Google encourages users to test out these new capabilities and share feedback. User input is invaluable in refining and improving these features, and Google is keen to hear from those who are using them. This is an exciting time for Google Search, and users can look forward to a more streamlined, efficient, and interactive search experience.

In conclusion, the introduction of generative AI capabilities to Google Search is set to transform the way we search and interact with information online. With many updates and improvements planned over time, the future of search looks promising.

Source : Google



