Google Chrome on Android and iOS gets new search features

Google has announced that it bringing a range of new search features to Google Chrome on iOS and Android that are designed to make it easier to search on mobile, one of the new features that Google plans to introduce includes relevant search suggestions. This tool will present users with appropriate suggestions based on the terms they type into the search bar. This feature is intended to streamline the search process, allowing users to find what they are looking for more quickly and efficiently.

In addition, Google also plans to introduce trending Google searches as a new feature. This will provide users with a snapshot of what topics are currently trending across the globe, allowing them to stay informed about popular discussions and events. Users can simply tap on a trending topic to learn more about it, thereby gaining instant access to a wealth of up-to-date information.

Another addition to Google Chrome on iOS and Android is related searches in the ‘Touch to Search’ function. This feature, when activated, will display a range of search queries that are related to the original search term. The intent behind this addition is to give users a broader perspective on their search topic and potentially guide them toward other relevant information they might not have considered.

Moreover, Google plans to expand on the current search suggestions feature. Rather than just providing users with a limited number of suggestions based on their search terms, the upgrade will offer even more options. This is to ensure that users have a comprehensive list of possible search results to choose from, maximizing their chances of finding the exact information they are seeking.

When you’re on an eligible site in Chrome on iOS or Android and click on the Chrome address bar, you’ll now see relevant search suggestions. Let’s say you’re reading an article about Japan as you plan for an upcoming trip. When you click on the address bar, you’ll see a new section labeled “Related to this page” with suggestions for other searches — like local restaurants or tourist attractions in Japan.

In Chrome on Android, you can now see trending Google searches directly in the Chrome address bar. Just open a new tab, tap the address bar and scroll down to see what’s trending. You can also click on a trending search to see search results for that topic and learn more about it. This feature is coming to Chrome on iOS later this year.

You can find out more details about the latest version of Google Chrome for IOS and Android and all of the new search features over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source The Keyword



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals