Google Gemma 27B AI model performance tested

Google has this week made its Gemma 2 AI model available to researchers and developers. The Google AI model is a powerful open-source large language model (LLM) that comes in two sizes: 9 billion and 27 billion parameters. The 27 billion parameter version, in particular, has undergone rigorous testing to assess its performance and capabilities. Gemma 2 offers best-in-class performance, runs at incredible speed across different hardware and easily integrates with other AI tools.

At 27B, Gemma 2 delivers the best performance for its size class, and even offers competitive alternatives to models more than twice its size. The 9B Gemma 2 model also delivers class-leading performance, outperforming Llama 3 8B and other open models in its size category.

Unmatched efficiency and cost savings: The 27B Gemma 2 model is designed to run inference efficiently at full precision on a single Google Cloud TPU host, NVIDIA A100 80GB Tensor Core GPU, or NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU, significantly reducing costs while maintaining high performance. This allows for more accessible and budget-friendly AI deployments.

Blazing fast inference across hardware: Gemma 2 is optimized to run at incredible speed across a range of hardware, from powerful gaming laptops and high-end desktops, to cloud-based setups. Try Gemma 2 at full precision in Google AI Studio, unlock local performance with the quantized version with Gemma.cpp on your CPU, or try it on your home computer with an NVIDIA RTX or GeForce RTX via Hugging Face Transformers.

Open and accessible: Just like the original Gemma models, Gemma 2 is available under our commercially-friendly Gemma license, giving developers and researchers the ability to share and commercialize their innovations.

Broad framework compatibility: Easily use Gemma 2 with your preferred tools and workflows thanks to its compatibility with major AI frameworks like Hugging Face Transformers, and JAX, PyTorch and TensorFlow via native Keras 3.0, vLLM, Gemma.cpp, Llama.cpp and Ollama. In addition, Gemma is optimized with NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM to run on NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure or as an NVIDIA NIM inference microservice, with optimization for NVIDIA's NeMo to come. You can fine-tune today with Keras and Hugging Face. We are actively working to enable additional parameter-efficient fine-tuning options.

Effortless deployment: Starting next month, Google Cloud customers will be able to easily deploy and manage Gemma 2 on Vertex AI.

Google Gemma 27B

One of the standout features of Gemma 27B is its remarkable performance relative to its size. Despite having fewer parameters than some of its counterparts, this model delivers competitive results across various tasks. Its inference efficiency is particularly noteworthy, allowing for faster processing and response times.

Gemma 27B seamlessly integrates with other AI tools, making it a versatile addition to any AI toolkit. Its compatibility with popular hardware, such as Nvidia GPUs and Cloud TPUs, ensures a smooth deployment process and enables researchers and developers to leverage existing infrastructure.

Strengths in Coding and Basic Logic

During testing, Gemma 27B demonstrated impressive coding capabilities. It successfully executed Python scripts and provided clear explanations, showcasing its ability to understand and generate code. Additionally, the model performed well in basic logic and math tests, indicating its proficiency in handling straightforward tasks.

Seamless execution of Python scripts

Clear explanations of code functionality

Strong performance in basic logic and math tests

These strengths highlight Gemma 27B’s potential in assisting developers with coding tasks and solving simple logical problems.

Challenges in Complex Reasoning and Output Consistency

While Gemma 27B excels in various areas, it faces challenges when it comes to complex logic and reasoning tasks. The model struggled to consistently produce accurate results in these more demanding scenarios. This limitation may impact its effectiveness in applications that require advanced reasoning capabilities.

Another area where Gemma 27B encountered difficulties was in generating specific output formats, such as JSON, consistently. This inconsistency in output formatting may require additional fine-tuning or post-processing to ensure the desired structure is achieved.

Benchmarking and Comparative Performance

To assess Gemma 27B’s performance in a broader context, benchmarking tests were conducted. The results revealed that Gemma 27B outperformed other models in its size category, demonstrating its efficiency and effectiveness. Notably, it even showed competitive performance when compared to larger models like Llama 3, highlighting its ability to punch above its weight.

Practical Applications and Customization

Gemma 27B’s open-source nature and ability to run unquantized on high-performance cloud infrastructure make it an attractive option for developing AI applications and experimenting with advanced models. Researchers and developers can leverage its capabilities to explore new frontiers in artificial intelligence.

The model’s flexibility allows for extensive customization and adaptation to specific needs. By fine-tuning Gemma 27B on domain-specific data or integrating it with other AI components, developers can create powerful and tailored solutions for various industries and use cases.

Google’s Gemma 27B AI model has demonstrated impressive performance and potential in the realm of large language models. Its strengths in coding, basic logic, and inference efficiency make it a valuable tool for developers and researchers. While it faces challenges in complex reasoning and output consistency, its open-source nature and customization options provide ample opportunities for improvement and adaptation.

As the field of artificial intelligence continues to evolve, models like Gemma 27B will play a crucial role in advancing our understanding and application of language models. By leveraging its capabilities and addressing its limitations, researchers and developers can unlock new possibilities and drive innovation in various domains. For detailed performance breakdowns, check out the technical report.

