Google Fit on Google Pixel devices can measure, heart rate, respiratory rate and more

Google has announced that it is bringing some new features to Google Fit on its Google Pixel devices, you will soon be able to use your smartphones camera to measure your heart rate and respiratory rate.

These new features are coming to Google Fit for Pixel smartphones, Google is also planning to add the feature to other manufacturers Android devices in the future.

To measure your respiratory rate, you just need to place your head and upper torso in view of your phone’s front-facing camera and breathe normally. To measure your heart rate, simply place your finger on the rear-facing camera lens. While these measurements aren’t meant for medical diagnosis or to evaluate medical conditions, we hope they can be useful for people using the Google Fit app to track and improve day-to-day wellness. Once the measurements are made, you can choose to save them in the app to monitor trends over time, alongside other health and wellness information.

You can find out more information about this new feature for Google Fit on Pixel devices over at Google at the link below.

Source Google, Engadget

