Google Chrome to get new look and features for 15th birthday

Google recently had its 25th birthday and this month Chrome will be 15 years old, Google has announced that Google Chrome will get a new look and a range of new features for its 15th birthday.

This will include a new range of color palettes for Chrome which will allow you more customization, there are also some other new features coming to the browser as well, you can see more details below.

In the coming weeks, Chrome will get a new look on desktop. Based on our Material You design language, we’ve refreshed Chrome’s icons with a focus on legibility and created new color palettes that better complement your tabs and toolbar. These new themes and distinct colors can help you distinguish between profiles, like your work and personal accounts, at a glance. We’ve also better integrated with operating systems so your Chrome preferences can easily adapt to OS-level settings, like dark and light modes.

You’ll notice some other improvements that make it easier to use Chrome — like a more comprehensive menu for faster access to Chrome extensions, Google Translate, Google Password Manager and more. (To access the menu, click the three dots in the top-right corner of your browser.)

You can find out more details about the new look for Google Chrome and also the new range of features that are coming to the web browser over at Google’s Keyword website at the link below.

Source Google



