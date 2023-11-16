Google Bard is being made available to teens

Google has announced that it is going to make its Google Bard AI assistant available to teenagers, this will start today and Google has said that access to the platform will be available in most countries.

The minimum age to use Google Bard will be 13 although, in some other countries, it will be slightly older, Google has a full list of ages by country over at their website at the link below.

Teens can use Bard to find inspiration, discover new hobbies and solve everyday problems. For example, they could ask Bard for writing tips for a class president speech, suggestions for what universities to apply to, or ways to learn a new sport like pickleball.

Bard can also be a helpful learning tool for teens, allowing them to dig deeper into topics, better understand complex concepts and practice new skills in ways that work best for them. They could, for instance, ask Bard to help them brainstorm science fair project ideas or learn more about a specific time period in history. For even more interactive learning, we’re bringing a math learning experience into Bard. Anyone, including teens, can simply type or upload a picture of a math equation, and Bard won’t just give the answer — it’ll share step-by-step explanations of how to solve it. You can find out more details about Google Bard over at the Google Bard website, what age teenagers will need to be will vary by country, and the minimum age to use Bard will be 13. Source Google



