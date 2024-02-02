Google Bard Gets Gemini Pro Globally

Google has announced Gemini Pro is now available globally to users of Google Bard and Google is also bringing image generation to Bard, they are also expanding some more features to more countries.

You can now double-check your responses in more languages and Google has said that they will continue to develop this feature to even more langauges in the future, you can see more details below.

For an extra creative boost, you can now generate images in Bard in English in most countries around the world, at no cost. This new capability is powered by our updated Imagen 2 model, which is designed to balance quality and speed, delivering high-quality, photorealistic outputs. Just type in a description — like “create an image of a dog riding a surfboard” — and Bard will generate custom, wide-ranging visuals to help bring your idea to life.

Consistent with our AI Principles, image generation was designed with responsibility in mind. For instance, to ensure there’s a clear distinction between visuals created with Bard and original human artwork, Bard uses SynthID to embed digitally identifiable watermarks into the pixels of generated images.

You can find out more details about the rollout of Gemini Pro to Google Bard globally and also the new image generation feature, as of the time of writing the new image generation feature does not appear to be live in the UK.

Source Google



