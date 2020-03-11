Google asks North America employees to work from home due to coronavirus

Google has asked all of its North American employees to work from home due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The company is asking people to work from home from now until the 10th of April in order to keep their employees safe.

Last week we committed that members of our extended workforce who are affected by reduced office schedules (such as closed cafes resulting from offices moving to work-from-home arrangements) will be compensated for the time they would have worked. Today we’re making an additional commitment on sick leave.

Most members of our extended workforce around the world (like the vendors who provide important campus services or the temporary staff who work on short-term projects) have sick leave benefits, whether through required government benefits or from their employers.

You can find out more information about Google’s plans for their employees to work from home over at their website at the link below.

Source Google, Techmeme

