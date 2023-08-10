Google Arts and Culture app features new redesign

In a bid to make art and culture more accessible and intuitive, Google has unveiled a fresh redesign of its Google Arts & Culture app. The revamped app, currently available for Android users, is set to be launched on iOS in the near future. This digital platform, which boasts content from over 3,000 global partners, offers users an immersive journey into a myriad of cultural topics, ranging from art and food to fashion, craft, and science.

The redesigned Google Arts & Culture app is not just a digital museum, but a dynamic platform that allows users to delve into a vast array of artifacts, cultural narratives, and partner collections. Users can refine their exploration by place, topic, and creator, making the app a personalized cultural encyclopedia at their fingertips.

Google Arts & Culture app

One of the standout features of the redesigned app is the “cultural flywheel”. This innovative tool reveals unexpected connections between cultures, promising to evolve and offer new insights over time. The app also introduces the Inspire feed, a daily stream of cultural highlights that users can personalize by favoriting content, ensuring a tailored cultural experience each day.

The new Play tab is another exciting addition to the app. It offers interactive cultural experiences, including camera tools like Art Selfie and Art Filter, games such as Blob Opera and Viola the Bird, and creative experiments like Poem Postcards. These features aim to engage users in a fun and interactive way, making the exploration of art and culture an enjoyable experience.

To commemorate the app’s redesign and the onset of the summer season, Google is launching Poem Postcards. This unique feature allows users to create an AI-generated poem inspired by an artwork and share it as a digital postcard. The Poem Postcards feature, which utilizes Google’s PaLM 2 Model, is available in select countries.

The redesigned Google Arts & Culture app is a testament to Google’s commitment to making art and culture more accessible and engaging. The app is now available on the Play Store for Android and will soon be available on iOS, offering users worldwide a chance to explore and appreciate the richness of global cultures.

Source: Blog



