Google and Disney launch the Mandalorian AR Experience

Google and Disney have teamed up and are launching the Mandalorian AR Experience a new AR app for 5G Pixel smartphones and othet 5G Android devices.

The new Mandalorian AR Experience is available as a free download from the Google Play store, you can find the app here.

“The Mandalorian” AR Experience puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin and the Child. Explore the world of “The Mandalorian,” interact with characters in augmented reality and capture your very own scenes to share with friends.

To create this original experience, Google, Disney and Lucasfilm worked together to imagine a next-generation augmented reality app optimized for 5G devices. Our teams collaborated to build hyper-detailed models and life-like animations—all while packing scenes with fun surprises.

