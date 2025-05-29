Goodnotes 6 vs Apple Notes: Which Note-Taking App Reigns Supreme in 2025?

What if your note-taking app could do more than just store your ideas? Imagine an app that feels like a blank canvas for creativity, offering endless customization, versus one that integrates so seamlessly into your daily life that it feels invisible. In 2025, the battle between Goodnotes 6 vs Apple Notes has reached new heights, with each app carving out its niche in the digital note-taking world. Goodnotes 6 dazzles with its advanced tools and creative freedom, while Apple Notes remains a steadfast companion for simplicity and collaboration. But which one truly fits your workflow? The answer might surprise you.

In this detailed comparison, Paperless X discuss the strengths and limitations of both apps, from Goodnotes 6’s feature-rich design to Apple Notes’ effortless integration within the Apple ecosystem. Whether you’re a student, professional, or creative, this overview will guide you through key aspects like customization, pricing, collaboration tools, and multimedia capabilities. By the end, you’ll not only understand how these apps differ but also gain clarity on which one aligns with your priorities. After all, the right note-taking app isn’t just about features—it’s about how well it supports your unique way of thinking.

Pricing and Accessibility

When considering cost, Apple Notes holds a clear advantage. It is completely free for all Apple device users and includes a web version, allowing cross-platform access. This makes it an appealing choice for individuals already invested in the Apple ecosystem, as it eliminates the need for additional expenses.

In contrast, Goodnotes 6 offers a limited free trial, allowing users to create up to three notebooks before requiring a subscription. The pricing structure varies by platform: $10 per year for Android and Windows users or a one-time $30 purchase for Apple devices. While Goodnotes 6 provides a robust set of features, its cost may be a deciding factor for budget-conscious users. If affordability is your primary concern, Apple Notes is the more economical option.

User Interface and Customization

Apple Notes is designed with simplicity at its core. Its minimalist, single-screen interface ensures quick and distraction-free access to your notes. This straightforward design is ideal for users who prioritize ease of use and a clean workspace.

On the other hand, Goodnotes 6 offers a more customizable and feature-rich interface. It includes a dedicated homepage and workspace, customizable toolbars, and options to personalize your note-taking environment. These features make it a strong choice for users who value flexibility and a tailored experience. While Apple Notes excels in simplicity, Goodnotes 6 provides greater versatility for those seeking a more personalized approach.

Page Templates and Design

Goodnotes 6 leads the way in page design and customization. It offers an extensive selection of page templates, customizable notebook covers, and the ability to import or purchase additional designs. These features make it a standout choice for users who want to adapt their notes to specific projects, workflows, or aesthetic preferences.

In comparison, Apple Notes offers limited design flexibility. While functional, it lacks robust template options, which may not appeal to users who prioritize visual customization or need specialized layouts for their notes. For those who value creative control over their note-taking environment, Goodnotes 6 is the superior option.

Writing and Drawing Tools

Both apps provide essential writing and drawing tools, including pens, highlighters, and pencils. However, Goodnotes 6 offers a more advanced toolkit. Features such as pressure sensitivity, adjustable motion smoothness, and dashed or dotted strokes make it particularly useful for detailed note-taking, sketching, or artistic projects.

Apple Notes, while simpler, includes unique tools like a crayon and opacity adjustments. These features cater to users seeking a straightforward and user-friendly experience for basic tasks. For advanced writing and drawing capabilities, Goodnotes 6 is the better choice, but Apple Notes remains a reliable option for casual users.

Eraser and Zoom Tools

Goodnotes 6 provides a sophisticated eraser tool that allows users to auto-select or clear entire pages. Additionally, its zoom tool with auto-advance functionality makes it easier to work on intricate details, enhancing precision for tasks like annotating or drawing.

In contrast, Apple Notes offers a more basic eraser and lacks a dedicated zoom tool. While this simplicity may suffice for casual users, it could be limiting for those who require advanced precision in their work. If detailed editing is a priority, Goodnotes 6 offers a more comprehensive solution.

Shapes and Text Tools

Goodnotes 6 excels in handling shapes and text customization. It supports irregular shapes, border styles, and extensive text box adjustments, including font selection, padding, and line spacing. These features make it an excellent choice for users who frequently incorporate diagrams, charts, or other structured elements into their notes.

Apple Notes, on the other hand, shines in managing body text. Features like collapsible sections, interactive lists, and handwriting integration enhance its usability for text-heavy workflows. Depending on whether you prioritize shape flexibility or text management, either app could meet your needs.

Image and Media Handling

Goodnotes 6 offers superior image handling capabilities, allowing users to resize, crop, and enhance notes with stickers. It also supports timestamped audio links and editable transcriptions, making it a versatile tool for multimedia projects.

Apple Notes, while simpler in its image handling, provides real-time audio transcription. This feature is particularly valuable for users who rely on voice recordings for their notes. Depending on your media requirements, either app could be a strong contender, with Goodnotes 6 excelling in multimedia versatility and Apple Notes offering practical audio tools.

Collaboration and Organization

For collaboration, Apple Notes takes the lead. It offers detailed permissions, centralized control over shared notes, and organizational tools such as tags, smart folders, and selective folder locking. These features make it a robust option for teamwork and group projects.

While Goodnotes 6 supports collaboration, it lacks the granular permissions found in Apple Notes. However, it compensates with features like comments and cloud backup options, including WebDAV support. If collaboration and organization are key priorities, Apple Notes is the stronger choice.

Search and AI Tools

Both apps include handwriting search and live text input, but Goodnotes 6 incorporates advanced AI tools for tasks like summarization and organization. These features enhance its functionality for users who need intelligent assistance in managing their notes.

Apple Notes offers refined search options, such as case matching and attachment filtering, which improve its usability for locating specific content. Your choice will depend on whether you prioritize AI-driven features or advanced search capabilities.

Export and Integration

Goodnotes 6 excels in exporting handwritten notes, offering tools like tape, stickers, and page editing for polished outputs. These features make it a strong choice for users who frequently share or present their notes.

Apple Notes, while less robust in export options, integrates seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem. This integration allows for effortless sharing across devices and apps, making it a convenient option for users deeply embedded in the Apple environment. Depending on your workflow, either app could meet your integration and export needs.

Final Thoughts

Goodnotes 6 is an excellent choice for users who value advanced features, customization, and cross-platform support. Its robust tools make it particularly appealing for creative and professional workflows.

Apple Notes, on the other hand, offers a simpler, free alternative that excels in collaboration and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem. Your decision ultimately depends on your specific needs and the features you prioritize in a note-taking app.

