Improve your golf with the PF1 golf rangefinder

If you are looking for an easy way to improve your golf you might be interested in a new waterproof golf rangefinder that provides an instant response and offers a 7.5° wide field of view in a compact and lightweight design weighing just 150g. Early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $199 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“PF1 easily captures the target far away up to 1,000 yards thanks to the 6x magnification lens. E.g. It will make a flag 1,000 yards away look clear and visible as a flag only 25 yards away. With wide 7.5° wide field of view, PF1 provides a much wider and clearer perspective and changes the way you see the course.”

Golf rangefinder

“With next-gen flag-locking algorithms based on years of research by our engineers, the tour-proven PF1 laser rangefinder emerges with record-breaking instant flag-locking speed (up to 0.1 seconds) and precision. You are guaranteed the best precision and consistent flag-locking rate, even with a shaky hand or a swing flag pin in the wind.”

If the PF1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the PF1 golf rangefinder project play the promotional video below.

“With an integral monocular lens of record-breaking high light transmission, excellent contrast & anti-glare muti-coating, PF1 makes measurements comfortably visible within the bright crystal-clear LCD display thanks to the brilliant optics, delivering sharp and steady view even in bad-weather days.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the golf rangefinder, jump over to the official PF1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





