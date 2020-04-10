Gold Motorola Razr is now available in the US (Video)

The Motorola Razr has been available in the US for a while, the handset is available with Verizon Wireless and now a new color option is available, Blush Gold.
The specifications on the handset are exactly the same and includes a 6.18 inch display with a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels, there is also a secondary 2.7 inch display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels.
The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 710 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB.
The Blush Gold Motorola Razr comes with a 12 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos and an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls. The handset comes with a 2730 mAh battery and it features Android 10.
Source Droid Life