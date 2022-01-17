GoFetchr automatic dog toy plays fetch with your dog when you cant

GoFetchr is a unique dog toy that is capable of playing fetch with your dog when you can’t, providing a fully automated game that automatically launches balls in any direction keeping your dog entertained, fit and strong. GoFetchr has launched via Kickstarter this month and has been specifically designed to entertain your dog for hours.

Some days it’s not always possible to give your dog as much time as you would like, but it is important for their well-being and happiness. GoFetchr features both manual and automatic modes and is capable of throwing the ball up to 60 feet or 18 m. It is also equipped with a safety motion sensor and will not fire if anything is detected in its path.

Give your dog the freedom to play fetch on their own, anytime.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $139 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing GoFetchr, the ball launcher for dog owners who want to spice up their game of fetch! With just a remote control or switch to automatic mode, you can launch balls up to 60ft (18m) for your furry friend. Let GoFetchr make your next game a little more fun and easy! Don’t have the time to play fetch? Set your GoFetchr to the automatic mode and watch it keep your dog entertained. Your dog fetches the ball and returns it to GoFetchr so the fun never stops.”

With the assumption that the GoFetchr crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the GoFetchr fetch dog toy game project review the promotional video below.

“Give your dog the freedom to play fetch on his own so playtime can be anytime. The Automatic Ball Launcher keeps your dog entertained so you can live happy together. Even Grandma can play fetch again! Use the controller to aim GoFetchr in any direction up to 60ft (18m) and shoot. There’s no need to keep throwing a ball around, the whole family can enjoy fetch.”

“The long lasting high capacity Lithium iron phosphate battery lets you enjoy a whole 2 hours of playtime. You can get a full charge in just an hour of fast charging and never worry about it overheating. Your dog will learn to return the balls to GoFetchr’s receptacle so it can automatically reload and store up to 5 balls.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the fetch dog toy game, jump over to the official GoFetchr crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

