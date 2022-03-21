GODONUT MiNi phone stand is a great EDC

Mobile users looking for an easy to carry phone stand may be interested in the uniquely named GODONUT MiNi which has launched via Kickstarter this month. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to 168 backers still 24 days remaining. The key ring style phone stand provides an easy way to prop up your phone to watch media or surf the web while travelling,at home or on your desk. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $7 or £6 (depending on current exchange rates).

Phone stand

“GoDonut solves an everyday problem with an innovative, American-manufactured solution: securely propping up your smartphone or tablet at a usable angle. Following the GoDonut’s rapid success, we’ve created a more compact and portable smartphone stand: the GoDonut MiNi. The GoDonut MiNi is the perfect companion to your smartphones. Smaller in size, but using the same weighted technology as the original GoDonut. You can easily take this lightweight device everywhere you go.”

If the GODONUT MiNi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the GODONUT MiNi phone stand project review the promotional video below.

“You also have the option of placing your own logo on the GoDonut MiNi for gifting or marketing. See the example below. Check out the special reward offered for our backers. We had the opportunity to share our concept at Super Bowl LVI Celebrity Golf Tournament with a great reception. You have the opportunity to join our campaign as we release the GoDonut MiNi on Kickstarter. Come join us!”

“The GoDonut’s are patented and the advantage of being made in the USA allows the bypass of many supply chain issues, however the cost of raw materials and manufacturing is rising. International shipping is a challenge to navigate with continued delays due to pandemic impacts and UK changes. Please be aware of VAT and customs fees that may be owed with shipments outside of the United States. Backers: please understand your country’s taxes and fee regulations -as you will be responsible for them.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the phone stand, jump over to the official GODONUT MiNi crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals