GoChess robotic chessboard automatically moves pieces from $199

Chess players searching for a smart chessboard capable of moving pieces on its own when you play online competitions, competitors or family. As well as being able to enhance your gameplay thanks to its unique lighting system. Maybe interested in a new Kickstarter campaign which has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 1300 backers with still 54 days remaining. Limited early bird offers are now available for the fresh project from roughly $199 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates).

Beneath the sleek exterior of your GoChess lies a revolutionary, patent-pending robotic system that autonomously mirrors your adversary’s chess maneuvers. This breakthrough enables you to compete with anyone across the globe, be it a grandmaster or a distant friend.

GoChess robotic chessboard

The diligent robotic components within the GoChess board are capable of orchestrating simultaneous movements of multiple chess pieces. This leads to an automatic, swift, seamless, and noiseless game setup process. The experience is further enhanced with the option to initiate any puzzle or return to a previous game state. All it takes is a click, and watch these miniature ‘operatives’ briskly navigate across your checkerboard realm, quickly bringing order out of chaos.

“With two products successfully delivered (GoCube and GoDice) already under our belt, and over 300k happy customers, and multiple global awards for our products, our team is excited to introduce GoChess — the world’s first truly robotic chess board with AI technology that provides an unprecedented level of realistic gameplay.”

“The ultimate strategy game played for centuries. From kings and queens to grandmasters, it has captivated players of all skill levels with its timeless beauty. With its simple rules and rich complexity, chess has the power to challenge the mind like no other, while simultaneously providing hours of entertainment. With GoChess, distance is no longer a barrier to playing your favorite game of chess, against your opponent of choice! Play with Anyone. Anywhere. Anytime. Whether it’s face-to-face, online, or with AI.”

Assuming that the GoChess funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the GoChess robotic chessboard project examine the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the robotic chessboard, jump over to the official GoChess crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



