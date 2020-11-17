GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition order books open this year

GMC has announced a new upgraded version of its already capable GMC Canyon AT4 mid-size pickup. The new version of the truck is called the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition, and its enhancement of the standard AT4. Buyers get all of the standard equipment the regular AT4 offers, such as 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires, off-road-tuned suspension package, Advanced Hill Descent Control System, and a four-wheel-drive system featuring an Eaton G80 Rear Automatic Locking Differential.

The Off-Road Performance Edition also features a suspension leveling kit and rocker panel protectors. Front and mid skid plates made of 5/32 aluminum protecting lower radiator, front differential, steering gear, and oil pan.

The truck has a unique 17-inch gloss black wheels, carbon black AT4 logos, and a gloss black performance exhaust tip. The vehicle also comes standard with accessory floor liners and a spray-in bedliner. Pricing is unannounced at this time, but the Off-Road Performance Edition will be available to order later this year.

