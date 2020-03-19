GM Stops Taking Orders For 2020 Corvette

An email allegedly sent to Chevrolet dealerships has been discovered and posted up on the Corvette Forum. The letter is addressed to all Chevrolet Corvette dealers and says that due to the strong response to the 2020 Corvette, it’s necessary to stop creating sold orders starting on March 18, 2020. The letter specifies that Chevrolet’s end to the ability for dealers to create a sold order does not prevent them from processing existing sold orders within allocation or creating and processing of regular stock orders.

The letter also notes that due to the six-week work stoppage, the 2020 model year production schedule has been shortened. It’s possible that some of the 2020 orders dealers took for sold Corvettes or stock units may not be produced as planned.

The upside is that Chevrolet plans to open 2021 Corvette ordering capability in Order WorkBench 30 days earlier than planned. That means that the order banks for the 2021 model Corvette will open on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

