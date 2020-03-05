GM Hummer EV to get independent air suspension

We don’t have a lot in the way of information on the coming Hummer EV from GM other than the tease we saw during the Super Bowl. Full details on the EV will be offered up on May 20th. Ahead of that unveil, we do have some information that has surfaced.

The big, burly electric vehicle will get four-wheel independent suspension with air springs. All four corners will use a control-arm suspension design with available air springs. Motortrend says that the suspension will be offered on with the pickup and SUV body.

Lower trim levels are expected to come with traditional coil springs. The version in the image here is a high-end model with three motors. That configuration will make up to 1000 hp. The battery pack is located under the floor.

