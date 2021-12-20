GM forced to junk 122 new Corvettes

One of the most popular American sports cars in the country is the Chevrolet C8 Corvette. The car is mid-engine and offers impressive performance and handling. Recently, tornadoes ravaged the area around the Corvette’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant.

The tornado occurred on Saturday, December 11, destroyed homes in the area, and damaged the Motorsports Park at the National Corvette Museum. Also damaged was the Corvette assembly plant. Rumors suggest that there was a fire on top of the Corvette assembly plant that was due to a ruptured fuel line.

GM has also confirmed that approximately 122 Corvettes inside the assembly plant were damaged beyond repair and were being destroyed. Unfortunately, customers who may have custom ordered those vehicles will have to start over with a new order. Investigations are ongoing and additional Corvettes may have to be scrapped.

