Glove80 wireless ergonomic keyboard adapts to you

Glove80 is a new wireless ergonomic keyboard created by MoErgo offering a customizable split contoured keyboard, with “perfected ergonomics that uniquely adapter you” say its creators. The ergonomic keyboard has been designed to provide the “most pleasurable typing experience you will ever have” and is now available via Kickstarter and already raised over $130,000 thanks to over 400 backers with still 28 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $312 or £231 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Glove80 is not your run-of-the-mill ergonomic keyboard. Glove80 is a keyboard that has been refined over 6 years and the result of 500+ ergonomics A/B testing experiments. It is incredibly comfortable, wireless (but optionally wired), highly programmable and reconfigurable to adapt to your needs. Glove80 is specifically designed to help you maintain the best posture while you are typing, and to provide you with a healthy and incredibly comfortable typing experience. “

With the assumption that the Glove80 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Glove80 ergonomic keyboard project play the promotional video below.

“Kevin is able to rest his palms on the palm rests while typing. He is keeping his arms and shoulders relaxed at all times. This is only possible because:

With Glove80 Kevin does not need to move his palms to reach the finger or thumb keys.

The unique (and patent pending) thumb key layout means that all 6 thumb keys can easily be reached without moving the palm.

The curved finger columns in the contoured key wells follow the fingers’ natural curling motion and minimize sideways finger movements.

The two halves are separated to easily adjust for Kevin’s shoulder width, to eliminate the need to round his shoulders. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the ergonomic keyboard, jump over to the official Glove80 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

