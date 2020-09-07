AirBolt global GPS tracker GPS, LTE-M and NB-IoT tracker with 12 month battery

If you’re in the market for a global tracker you may be interested in the AirBolt GPS tracker launched bvia Kickstarter this month offering global tracking LTE-M and NB-IoT and a battery capable of providing up to 12 months of life from a single charge. Early bird pledges are available from £63 or AU$115 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during December 2020.

“AirBolt GPS is the smart solution to all your tracking needs. When possessions or our dear pets go missing, the usual solutions just aren’t good enough. That’s why we created The AirBolt GPS, a tracker perfect for every situation.”

“The AirBolt GPS tracker is perfect. It’s small, only 37mm x 34mm x 11mm (1.45″ x 1.34″ x 0.43″) and VERY lightweight (approx. 21 grams, 0.75oz). This means it can be hung from a collar or slipped discreetly in a pocket or bag. Since we knew Bluetooth wouldn’t cut it, we decided we needed to use GPS.

We took our tracking to the next level, however, by implementing location over LTE-M/NB-IoT, which are next-generation low-powered cellular networks. This way we would have the perfect balance of indoor, outdoor and nearby tracking. We then decided on an ever-growing network so we could track belongings globally.”

Source : Kickstarter

