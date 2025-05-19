Global Debut Toyota bZ4X Touring Unveiled

The Toyota bZ4X Touring is the latest addition to Toyota’s electric SUV lineup, designed to cater to families and adventure enthusiasts alike. With its extended dimensions, increased load capacity, and powerful performance, this electric SUV is tailored for those who need space and versatility without compromising on eco-friendly driving. The bZ4X Touring is set to redefine the electric SUV market with its innovative features and rugged design. It offers a compelling combination of practicality, efficiency, and advanced technology, making it an attractive choice for consumers seeking a reliable and environmentally conscious vehicle.

Enhanced Space and Versatility

One of the standout features of the Toyota bZ4X Touring is its increased size, offering 140mm more length and 20mm more height compared to the standard bZ4X. This translates to a 33% increase in load compartment capacity, providing a generous 600 litres of space. Whether it’s family vacations, sporting equipment, or everyday errands, the bZ4X Touring ensures ample room for all your needs. The 40:60 split rear seats add further flexibility, making it easy to adapt the space for larger items. The vehicle’s spacious interior also provides comfortable seating for up to five passengers, with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants. The bZ4X Touring’s versatile design makes it an ideal choice for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who requires a spacious and adaptable vehicle.

Powerful Performance and Advanced Technology

The bZ4X Touring offers both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) options, with the AWD model delivering an impressive 376bhp. Powered by a 74.7kWh lithium-ion battery, the SUV features a range of up to 348 miles (WLTP). Advanced features like Toyota’s intelligent XMODE drive control and Grip Control enhance traction and stability, making it ideal for rough terrains. Additionally, the vehicle incorporates innovative battery technology, including a water cooling system and preconditioning function, ensuring optimal performance in all climates. The bZ4X Touring’s advanced technology extends beyond its powertrain, with features such as a 14-inch multimedia screen, wireless charging, and a suite of driver assistance systems. These technologies enhance the driving experience, providing convenience, safety, and entertainment for both the driver and passengers.

Rugged Design and Exterior Features

The Toyota bZ4X Touring features a rugged and adventurous design, setting it apart from other electric SUVs on the market. The vehicle features black wheel arches and roof rails with a 70kg load capacity, adding to its versatile and capable appearance. The exterior design is not only visually appealing but also functional, with the increased ground clearance and protective body cladding allowing the bZ4X Touring to handle various terrains with ease. The SUV’s aerodynamic shape and sleek lines contribute to its efficient performance, reducing wind resistance and optimizing its electric range. The bZ4X Touring’s exterior design successfully combines style, functionality, and efficiency, making it an attractive choice for consumers seeking a capable and visually striking electric SUV.

Pricing and Availability

The Toyota bZ4X Touring is scheduled for release in the UK and Europe in the spring of 2026. While specific pricing details are yet to be announced, Toyota has confirmed that the model will come with a comprehensive battery care program, covering up to 10 years or 650,000 miles, subject to annual health checks. Further details on the UK model range and specifications will be revealed closer to the launch date. The bZ4X Touring’s pricing is expected to be competitive within the electric SUV market, considering its advanced features, spacious interior, and powerful performance. Toyota’s commitment to battery longevity and customer support further adds to the vehicle’s value proposition, providing peace of mind for potential buyers.

Explore More from Toyota

For those interested in Toyota’s electric vehicle lineup, the bZ4X Touring is just one of many exciting options. Models like the Urban Cruiser and Toyota C-HR+ also offer innovative features and eco-friendly performance. Whether you’re looking for a compact city car or a spacious family SUV, Toyota’s range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) has something to suit every lifestyle. As a leader in the automotive industry, Toyota continues to invest in the development of advanced electric vehicle technology, with plans to expand its BEV lineup in the coming years. The company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation positions it well to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Source Toyota



