Global Chromebook shipments fall over 50%

According to a recent report by IDC, global Chromebook shipments fell 51.4 percent in Q2 from the previous year.

IDC also revealed some details about the tablet market, it only managed to grow by 0.15 percent year over year for Q2 of 222.

“The tablet market performed better than expected despite the inflationary pressures, geopolitical issues, and continued restrictions in China due to Covid,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “There are several factors that are working in favor of tablets: one being the continued demand for tablets as cheaper alternatives to PCs. Also, many top players have been doing a tremendous job with their distribution strategies and have been able to fully supply tablets for several education projects. Also noteworthy is the proliferation of low-cost detachables, especially from new entrants in regions like Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China), that are tapping into the demand for devices for education purposes and disrupting the vendor dynamics.”

“While Chromebook shipments have trended down in the past few quarters, there’s still opportunity to be had as the pandemic has brought about positive changes to Chrome adoption,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “The need for remote learning accelerated schools’ plans to reach a 1:1 ratio for PCs to students and this ratio will likely continue to hold in the future and even if PC shipments decline in other categories, Chrome will continue at these elevated levels.”

You can see the full report over at the IDC website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what happens with Chromebook shipments in the next quarter.

Source IDC, Techmeme

Image Credit: Brooke Cagle

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals