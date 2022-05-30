Seasonic ARCH Q503 dual glass panel PC chassis

If you are considering building a new PC you would like to upgrade your PC chassis you might be interested in a new dual sided glass chassis created by the engineers at Seasonic. The Seasonic ARCH Q503 PC features an integrated CONNECT power supply and takes the form of a mid-tower ATX chassis constructed with a steel body and tempered glass panels on both sides.

The PC case supplies plenty of options for storage and cooling configurations and comes with three fans pre-installed in the front and back of the case providing optimal airflow. If more is needed the case can be equipped with up to 8 x 120 mm cooling fans as well as other various liquid cooling solutions if required.

Glass panel PC chassis

“The Seasonic ARCH Series creates an interplay and connection between two important pillars or product development; the early versions of the CONNECT Module and the Seasonic SYNCRO Q70 Case. Timeless appearance, modern design, and user-friendly functions make this case a logical choice for users, who want easy assembly and hassle-free cable management with the Seasonic CONNECT. There are ample options for cooling and storage possibilities in this versatile case that was built to last.”

“This cutting-edge chassis greatly simplifies system building and cable routing to create an unmatched user experience. The removable glass panels make it easy to install the components while offering a clear view to the system configuration.

The Seasonic CONNECT Module is in essence a cable management hub, to which the components are directly connected with generally shorter cables. This new way of power supply integration significantly improves ventilation and the look of the system by reducing cable clutter.”

Source : Seasonic

