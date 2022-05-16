PC builders and hobbyists looking for a white power supply for the next build may be interested in the new Phanteks All-White AMP 1000W PC power supply (PSU) unveiled this week. The all-white 1000 W PSU to the AMP Series offering PC enthusiasts an 80 PLUS Gold Certified power supply in a compact 140 mm housing with modular white flat power cables. Priced at $160 or €160 the Phanteks All-White AMP 1000W PSU will be available to purchase later this month.

Phanteks PSU

“In collaboration with Seasonic, Phanteks AMP Series are high quality 80PLUS Gold Certified PSU. The fully modular power supplies provide users with clean and great cable management with all black sleeved and flat ribbon cables. The 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan can be temperature controlled in Hybrid Fanless mode for ultimate silent performance. Phanteks AMP PSU are certified to ensure 100% compatibility with the Revolt PRO PSUs.

Phanteks welcomes the all-white 1000 W PSU to the AMP Series, an ultra-high efficiency, 80 PLUS Gold Certified PSU that is perfectly capable of driving high-end systems with new-gen power-hungry GPUs. The PSU provides high efficient 1000 wattages in a 140 mm housing for a compact design and comes with modular, white, flat power cables to make installation easy and clean. The AMP series features a Hybrid Silent Fan Control that achieves optimal cooling with temperature-controlled fan speed and fan-less mode for silent performance.”

For full specifications pricing and other variations in the AMP PSU range jump over to the official Phanteks website by following the link below.

Source : Phanteks : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals