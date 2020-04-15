GitHub is now free for teams and all core features are free to all users

GitHub has announced that is has made changes to its free offerings and reduced pricing of its paid subscriptions. From today all GitHub’s core features are now available for free to all users, although if you require advanced features like code owners or enterprise features like SAML support will still have to upgrade to a paid plan. “We introduced a few changes to make all of the core GitHub features free for everyone. Private repositories with unlimited collaborators are now available for all GitHub accounts, and we’re reducing prices for some of our paid plans.”

We introduced a new GitHub Free plan for teams with unlimited collaborators in private repositories, 2,000 GitHub Actions minutes/month, and GitHub Community Support.

You now have unlimited collaborators in private repositories as part of your GitHub Free plan.

Monthly pricing for our Pro plan has been reduced from $7/month to $4/month.

Monthly pricing for our paid Team plan has been reduced from $9/user to $4/user.

Actions minutes and Packages storage will continue to be free for all public repositories.

“We’re happy to announce we’re making private repositories with unlimited collaborators available to all GitHub accounts. All of the core GitHub features are now free for everyone. Until now, if your organization wanted to use GitHub for private development, you had to subscribe to one of our paid plans. But every developer on earth should have access to GitHub. Price shouldn’t be a barrier.

This means teams can now manage their work together in one place: CI/CD, project management, code review, packages, and more. We want everyone to be able to ship great software on the platform developers love. Teams who need advanced features (like code owners), enterprise features (like SAML), or personalized support can upgrade to one of our paid plans.

We’re also reducing the price of our paid Team plan from $9 per user/month to $4 per user/month, effective immediately. Existing customers will have their bills automatically reduced going forward.”

