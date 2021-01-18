Gigabyte PCIe 4.0 Aorus Gen4 SSD unveiled



Gigabyte has this week introduced its new PCIe 4.0 Aorus Gen4 SSD featuring a 2nd generation PCIe 4.0×4 Phison PS5018-E18 controller based on the 12nm process node, 1GB of DDR4 SLC caching, and 3D TLC NAND flash operating at 1200MT/s. Gigabyte says random reads are rated up to 700K IOPS, and up to 650K IOPS for random writes. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The 2nd generation PCIe 4.0 controller PS5018-E18 deliver sequential read/write up to 7GB/s with 3D TLC NAND Flash. The E18 controller is built with the advanced 12nm process ensuring sufficient computing power. Also it supports up to 8 NAND Flash channel with 32CE, DDR4 SLC caching and meets NVMe 1.4.”

Features and specifications of the Gigabyte PCIe 4.0 Aorus Gen4 SSD :

– PCIe 4.0×4, NVMe 1.4 Interface

– DDR4 DRAM cache

– 8 CH with 32 CEs

– Phison 4th Gen LDPC & RAID ECC

– Support AES-256 Encryption

Source : Gigabyte : KitGuru

