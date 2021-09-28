Get Windows 10 for $7.5 and ready to upgrade to Windows 11 for Free

Sponsored:

With Windows 11 just around the corner, the hype behind this new OS is bigger than ever. This latest official OS from Microsoft is announced to be released on October 5th this year. And the great news is, it will be a completely free upgrade for existing users of Windows 10.

Windows 11 features

Clean design

Windows 11 will be offering a new minimalistic and clean design for its users. With pastel shades, rounder corners on explorer and icons, and a new revamp of the start menu, this is bound to take the visual experience to a whole new level.

Android app support

The OS will also support the Android app directly from the Microsoft store. That means you can now utilize android apps on the native OS without having to install another third-party app.

Personalize your computer with Widgets

Another noteworthy change to the Windows 11 features list is the widgets. Remember the widgets we loved back in windows vista OS? Well, now you can enjoy them and so much more from the Windows 11 taskbar. They also support full-on customization to make your PC feel like your own.

Multitasking made easier

The latest feature called Snap Groups and Snap Layouts allows users to see all the apps you are currently using in the taskbar. This results in better multitasking capabilities and hassle-free transition from one monitor to another.

Free upgrade

For those who are wondering how much it will cost to get windows 11, you are in for a treat. As mentioned above, Microsoft has announced that they will be releasing the Windows 11 upgrade for free to their existing users of Windows 10.

That means as long as you have bought windows 10, you can choose to get the upgrade without any additional cost. So in case, you don’t have windows 10 on your computer, the best to get it is now. GoDeal24.com is offering you the best offers on safe, hassle-free, and economical solutions for windows 10 software.

Get the best windows 10 offer Right Now, starting from $7.53

With a vision to offer everyone with the most economical deal with software products, GoDeal24.com is providing incredible prices. You will also get to enjoy exceptional customer service and support for a worry-free purchase experience.

● Windows 10 Professional at $7.53

● Windows 10 Pro Professional – 2 PCs at $11.63

● Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus – 1PC (Phone) at $20.49

● Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus – 1PC at $25.61

● Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus – 1PC (Phone) at $26.64

● Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus – 1PC at $31.76

Get a Free upgrade to Windows 11 and a 45% price reduction on other windows products. Coupon code: E BS45

Get a 60% price reduction on windows 10 bundles. Coupon code: E BS 60

What if you are looking for a perfect way to increase your productivity and get MS office on the same deal. Well, we have got your covers as well. Get windows 10 + MS office bundle and enjoy 60% off from Godeal24.

More tools for your PC.

So enjoy a stellar customer experience, a free upgrade to Windows 11, and the best prices on windows 10 OS from Godeal24 right away. The customer services( service@godeal24.com )are always looking to go above and beyond to help you out with all your problems and queries. So, start shopping right now and enjoy an exclusive deal today.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

