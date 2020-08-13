iFlow gesture controlled faucet from $89

If you would like to upgrade your faucet to respond to gestures, you may be interested in the touchless eco-friendly faucet aptly named iFlow. The smart touchless faucet with automatic sensors never needs to be charged and offers a smart faucet that can be fitted to any sink in your house. Early bird pledges are available from $60 offering a 34% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020.

“Have you ever washed your hands with a traditional faucet and thought, this doesn’t make sense? You touch the handle with your dirty hands, wash your hands, and touch the dirty handle again with your freshly washed hands. What was the point of washing them at all?

iFlow is a smart home device that provides an effective solution to wasted, leaking water. No longer worry about dirtying your hands right after you’ve washed them. iFlow is completely hands-free & automatic. Get rid of handles and switches⎯iFlow “knows” when you need water.”

“Know the water temperature and how much water you use. Set the amount of water and get no more or no less. The built-in smart display tells you everything about the water that you are using.”

Source : Kickstarter

