Blossom geometric art spirograph drawing tools

If you like to create geometric designs you may be interested in a new tool called the Blossom which takes the form of a spirograph drawing tool that creates professional geometric art. Launched by Kickstarter the project has already raised its required pledge goal making sure it jumps from concept into production. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique drawing tool and what it can create. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $22 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We are a group of people who are in love with geometric drawings and wanted to share this passion with others. With this in mind, we designed every single detail of Blossom with the purpose of drawing perfect lines systematically and easily. Blossom is not only easy to use but the process of creating artistically beautiful geometric art using Blossom is also a relaxing therapy that is much needed, in my opinion, in everyone’s daily lives.”

Geometric art

If the Blossom crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Blossom geometric art spirograph project review the promotional video below.

“Making geometric art is a form of meditation and it helps people focus and calm down. Watching lines precisely cross over each other and magically turned into a complex and beautiful pattern is satisfying and rewarding.”

Geometric art patterns

“The markings and graphics on each gear are our unique designs. It applies a system to the drawing to ensure every curve drawn is consistent and precise. There are 2 base rings and currently 8 types of gear in the toolset. The numbers represent the coordination of each starting point: the smaller the number, the closer to the origin of the gear. Each gear is marked with specific alphabet and cog numbers for easy identification. The patterns on the right are the previewed outcomes when drawing using Alpha Ring. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the geometric art spirograph, jump over to the official Blossom crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

