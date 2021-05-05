EOMI multi-functional pocket drawing tool

Designers, architects, makers and entrepreneurs looking for a versatile multi-functional drawing tool to capture their ideas, may be interested in the EOMI. Designed to be the “Swiss Army Knife” for geometric measurements the all in one drawing tool combines a ruler, compass, protractor and a golden ratio caliper, into a compact pocket sized tool.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $27 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the EOMI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the EOMI drawing tool project review the promotional video below.

“EOMI is a pocket drawing tool made to be super compact, very stylish, and highly functional. No matter what you have to do – create simple doodles, complex sketches, or academic drawings, finish your homework, or work on your technical drawings, your new graphic or interior design ideas – EOMI will help you turn any idea into reality.”

“Back us today and discover why EOMI is the only drawing tool you’ll ever need, whether you’re doodling your idea on a napkin, touching up your technical drawings, starting sketches of your future bookshelf, or helping your kids with their homework. The locking mechanism is etched on the back of the EOMI box to show how neat-looking and elegant it is. And well, to brag a little about the fun addition that comes with these handmade boxes.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the drawing tool, jump over to the official EOMI crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

