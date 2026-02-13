Unconfirmed Gemini 3.1 Pro Listing Suggests a Gemini 3 Pro Update

Z.AI has introduced GLM5, an open source AI model with 744 billion parameters and a 200,000-token context window. This model is designed for tasks like autonomous coding and agentic engineering, offering a framework optimized for managing intricate workflows. As highlighted by Universe of AI, this release comes alongside overviews of Gemini 3.1 Pro, a possible update to Google’s Gemini 3 Pro, appearing in benchmarking databases. While Google has not confirmed these overviews, the developments reflect the dynamic landscape of open source and proprietary AI systems.

This explainer will delve into the specifics of GLM5, including its MIT licensing and performance on benchmarks such as Software Engineering Bench and Terminal Bench 2.0. It will also examine the overviewed features of Gemini 3.1 Pro, such as its focus on performance tuning and expanded integration capabilities, and consider their potential impact on developers and researchers. These insights aim to provide a detailed view of how these models are shaping advancements in artificial intelligence.

GLM5 & Gemini 3.1 Pro

GLM5: Redefining Open source AI

Z.AI, a spin-off from Shingua University, has introduced GLM5, a model designed to push the boundaries of autonomous AI development. With 744 billion parameters and 40 billion active per task, GLM5 is engineered for both efficiency and versatility. Its training dataset, comprising 28.5 trillion tokens, is supported by a 200,000-token context window, allowing the model to process and analyze vast datasets with exceptional precision.

The model is licensed under the MIT framework and hosted on HuggingFace, fostering accessibility and collaboration within the global AI community. GLM5’s emphasis on Agentic Engineering equips it to autonomously manage complex tasks such as debugging, refactoring, and repository navigation. These capabilities make it an invaluable tool for developers seeking to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and tackle intricate coding challenges.

Performance Benchmarks

GLM5 has demonstrated remarkable performance across multiple benchmarking platforms, solidifying its reputation as a leader in open source AI. Key performance metrics include:

Software Engineering Bench: Achieved a score of 77.8%, closely rivaling Cloud Opus 4.5’s 80.9%.

Achieved a score of 77.8%, closely rivaling Cloud Opus 4.5’s 80.9%. Terminal Bench 2.0: Scored 56.2%, outperforming other open source models in this category.

Scored 56.2%, outperforming other open source models in this category. Vending Bench 2: Ranked highest for long-term operational capability, surpassing proprietary models such as ChatGPT.

Ranked highest for long-term operational capability, surpassing proprietary models such as ChatGPT. Humanity’s Last Exam: Secured a score of 50.4%, exceeding Cloud Opus 4.5, Gemini 3 Pro, and GPT 5.2.

These results highlight GLM5’s ability to compete with, and in some cases outperform, proprietary models. This achievement narrows the gap between open source and commercial AI solutions, demonstrating the growing potential of community-driven innovation in artificial intelligence.

Gemini 3.1 Pro Spotted?

Gemini 3.1 Pro: A Possible Update

While GLM5 has captured significant attention, a potential update to Google’s Gemini 3 Pro, referred to as Gemini 3.1 Pro, has surfaced in third-party benchmarking databases such as the Artificial Analysis Arena. Although Google has not officially announced this update, speculation suggests it focuses on performance tuning, bug fixes, and enhanced tool support.

The emergence of Gemini 3.1 Pro aligns with Google’s strategy of rapid iteration, aimed at maintaining its competitive edge in a market increasingly influenced by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Z.AI. Current documentation from Google continues to reference Gemini 3 Pro and Flash Preview, leaving the specifics of Gemini 3.1 Pro ambiguous. However, its presence in benchmarking databases indicates iterative improvements designed to meet evolving user demands and adapt to shifting market trends.

Implications for the AI Industry

The release of GLM5 and the potential update to Gemini 3 Pro highlight the dynamic and competitive landscape of the AI industry. GLM5’s open source approach demonstrates the growing viability of community-driven AI models, offering advanced capabilities that rival proprietary solutions. Its success underscores the importance of accessibility and collaboration in driving innovation and expanding the reach of artificial intelligence.

Conversely, Google’s potential update to Gemini 3 Pro reflects the challenges faced by proprietary AI developers in delivering continuous improvements. As competition intensifies, companies must strike a balance between rapid iteration and maintaining the quality, reliability, and scalability of their models. These developments illustrate the ongoing tension between open source and proprietary approaches, each with its unique strengths and challenges.

For developers, researchers, and industry stakeholders, these advancements provide a clearer understanding of the evolving AI ecosystem. Whether using AI for autonomous coding, debugging, or performance optimization, the innovations represented by GLM5 and Gemini 3.1 Pro offer a glimpse into the future of intelligent systems and their potential to transform workflows and industries alike.

