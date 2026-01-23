Gemini 3.5 Tested : Shows Fast Deep Thinking, Builds Big Apps in a Single Prompt

What if a single AI model could write an entire application, compose a symphony, and design a cyberpunk robot, all in one go? Universe of AI breaks down how Google’s new Gemini 3.5 AI model, codenamed “Snow Bunny,” is pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence with its ability to generate up to 3,000 lines of functional code in a single prompt. This isn’t just incremental progress; it’s a leap forward that challenges the limits of what we thought AI could achieve. With benchmark scores that outshine competitors like GPT-5 and Claude 4 Opus, Gemini 3.5 is setting new standards in reasoning, creativity, and speed. But with so much power packed into one model, it raises a tantalizing question: how close are we to AI that feels truly limitless?

In this overview, we’ll explore the new features of Gemini 3.5 and its potential to transform industries. From automating complex coding tasks to creating intricate SVG designs with stunning precision, this AI model is a versatile powerhouse that bridges the gap between technical and creative domains. You’ll also discover how its “Deepthink” reasoning system and “Flash” response times are redefining efficiency and innovation. Yet, with key details like its release date and pricing still under wraps, the anticipation surrounding Gemini 3.5 is as compelling as its capabilities. Could this be the AI model that reshapes the future of technology?

Google Gemini 3.5 AI Highlights

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Gemini 3.5, codenamed “Snow Bunny,” is undergoing internal testing and can generate up to 3,000 lines of functional code in a single prompt, showcasing new advancements in AI performance.

The model excels in diverse applications, including coding, music generation, and SVG design, making it a versatile tool for both technical and creative industries.

Benchmark testing highlights its superior reasoning capabilities, achieving an 80% score on the hieroglyphic benchmark and outperforming competitors like GPT-5 and Claude 4 Opus.

Gemini 3.5’s advanced features, such as “Deepthink” reasoning and “Flash” response times, position it as a leader in AI, with potential applications in software development, creative design, and problem-solving.

Key details, including the official name, release date, and pricing, remain undisclosed, fueling anticipation and interest in its eventual public release.

Benchmark Performance: Setting a New Standard

Gemini 3.5 has demonstrated exceptional performance in benchmark testing, particularly in tasks requiring complex reasoning. On the hieroglyphic benchmark, a test designed to evaluate lateral reasoning and problem-solving, it achieved an impressive score of 16 out of 20 (80%), outperforming competitors such as GPT-5 and Claude 4 Opus. Testing was conducted on two versions of the model, referred to as “RAW” and “Less Raw,” both of which delivered consistent and reliable results. These outcomes underscore Gemini 3.5’s advanced reasoning capabilities and its potential to set a new standard for AI performance.

Versatility Across Diverse Applications

One of the most striking features of Gemini 3.5 is its versatility, which allows it to excel across a wide range of applications. Its adaptability positions it as a valuable tool for both technical and creative industries.

Coding: Gemini 3.5 can generate entire business applications with minimal input, significantly reducing development time and effort.

Gemini 3.5 can generate entire business applications with minimal input, significantly reducing development time and effort. Music Generation: The model produces high-quality audio compositions that rival or surpass those created by leading competitors like Lithium Flow.

The model produces high-quality audio compositions that rival or surpass those created by leading competitors like Lithium Flow. SVG Design: It excels in creating intricate and visually appealing designs, such as cyberpunk-themed robots, with remarkable precision and consistency.

This broad functionality highlights the model’s ability to address complex challenges while offering innovative solutions, making it a valuable asset across multiple sectors.

Gemini 3.5 Testing 3000 Lines of Code in One Prompt

Performance Comparison with Competitors

When compared to other leading AI models, Gemini 3.5 consistently outperforms its peers in several critical areas. Its superior capabilities in reasoning, creativity, and speed distinguish it as a next-generation model.

SVG Generation: Gemini 3.5 surpasses competitors like Claude Opus 4.5 and GPT-5.2 in producing detailed and coherent designs, demonstrating its advanced creative capabilities.

Gemini 3.5 surpasses competitors like Claude Opus 4.5 and GPT-5.2 in producing detailed and coherent designs, demonstrating its advanced creative capabilities. Reasoning and Response Times: The model’s advanced reasoning skills and near-instantaneous response times make it highly adaptable for a variety of applications, from technical problem-solving to creative tasks.

This combination of deep reasoning, creative versatility, and rapid performance solidifies Gemini 3.5’s position as a leader in the competitive AI market.

Potential Industry Applications

Gemini 3.5 has the potential to transform industries that rely on AI, thanks to its advanced reasoning capabilities, branded as “Deepthink,” and its near-instantaneous response times, referred to as “Flash.” Its applications span a wide range of fields, offering both efficiency and innovation.

Software Development: Automating complex coding tasks with minimal input, streamlining workflows, and reducing development costs.

Automating complex coding tasks with minimal input, streamlining workflows, and reducing development costs. Creative Design: Generating high-quality music compositions and intricate visual designs, allowing creative professionals to push the boundaries of their work.

Generating high-quality music compositions and intricate visual designs, allowing creative professionals to push the boundaries of their work. Problem-Solving: Tackling complex reasoning tasks with unprecedented accuracy, making it a valuable tool for research and analysis.

By addressing both technical and creative challenges, Gemini 3.5 has the potential to drive advancements across multiple sectors, redefining what is possible with AI technology.

Unanswered Questions and Anticipation

Despite its impressive capabilities, several uncertainties surround Gemini 3.5, adding an element of anticipation to its development. Key details that remain unclear include:

The model’s official name, with options such as Gemini 3.5, Gemini 3.0 Pro GA, and Gemini 3 Flash overviewedly under consideration.

The release date and pricing structure, which have yet to be announced by Google.

Details about public accessibility, leaving potential users and industry experts eager for further updates.

These unanswered questions have heightened interest in the model, as the AI community awaits official announcements regarding its availability and potential impact.

Ongoing Development and Future Prospects

Testing for Gemini 3.5 is currently underway in Google’s AI Studio, with access limited to select users. As the model undergoes further refinement, anticipation continues to grow for its eventual public release. Given its demonstrated capabilities, Gemini 3.5 is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI technologies. Its combination of advanced reasoning, creative versatility, and rapid response times positions it as a cornerstone of next-generation AI development.

