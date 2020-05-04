GeForce NOW receives support for NVIDIA DLSS 2.0

A new update has been rolled out to the GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service by NVIDIA, bringing with it support for the latest NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 technology. The addition of the new NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support will help the service provide smoother gameplay for subscribers as well as in treating the graphic quality of games on the platform. Check out the video below to learn more about NVIDIA DLSS 2.0.

DLSS 2.0 offers several key enhancements over the original version:

– Superior Image Quality – DLSS 2.0 offers image quality comparable to native resolution while rendering only one quarter to one half of the pixels. It employs new temporal feedback techniques for sharper image details and improved stability from frame to frame.

– Great Scaling Across All GeForce RTX GPUs and Resolutions – A new AI network more efficiently uses Tensor Cores to execute 2X faster than the original. This improves frame rates and eliminates previous limitations on which GPUs, settings, and resolutions could be enabled.

– One Network For All Games – The original DLSS required training the AI network for each new game. DLSS 2.0 trains using non-game-specific content, delivering a generalized network that works across games. This means faster game integrations, and ultimately more DLSS games.

– Customizable Options – DLSS 2.0 offers users 3 image quality modes – Quality, Balanced, Performance – that control the game’s internal rendering resolution, with Performance mode enabling up to 4X super resolution (i.e. 1080p → 4K). This means more user choice, and even bigger performance boosts.

“Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing gaming – from in-game physics and animation simulation to real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features. With Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), NVIDIA set out to redefine real-time rendering through AI-based super resolution – rendering fewer pixels and then using AI to construct sharp, higher resolution images. With our latest 2.0 version of DLSS, we’ve made big advances towards this vision.”

“Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, DLSS 2.0 is a new and improved deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images. It gives gamers the performance headroom to maximize ray tracing settings and increase output resolutions.”

Source : NVIDIA : TPU

