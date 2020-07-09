New Garmin solar charging smartwatches now available from $400

Garmin has announced the availability of its new range of solar chargeable smartwatches, with the Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch priced at $400, Solar Fenix 6S priced at $850 and the flasgship Tactix smartwatch priced at $1,100.

“Tested to U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810), the rugged yet sophisticated design features a large 1.4-inch display that’s 36% larger than previous tactix models. PREMIUM MATERIALS This smartwatch features a rugged, sophisticated design, black DLC coated steel bezel and a scratch-resistant sapphire glass that houses solar-harvesting technology.”

Features of the flashship Garmin solar watch include :

– Get a charge from the sunlight, so your smartwatch can go as long as you can in the field.

– Ruggedly built and ready for the mission, this is built to military standard (MIL-STD-810).

– Carry out field ops undetected with tactical-specific features such as night vision compatibility.

– Navigate your world with multi-GNSS support and outdoor sensors.

– It’s as smart as it is tough. With payments, music and notifications at your wrist.

– Don’t be limited by battery life. Get up to 24 days of battery life3 in smartwatch mode.

All specifications, features and purchasing options on all the new Garmin solar chargeable smartwatches jump over to the official company website by following the link below.

Source : Garmin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals